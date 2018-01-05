LiAngelo Ball Is Asked On Date During Lithuania Basketball Press Conference

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

LiAngelo Ball can be a man about town during his stint in Lithuania.

A local reporter asked Ball on a date Friday during the Ball brothers’ introductory press conference with Lithuanian basketball team BC Prienai. When Ball didn’t give her a yes or no answer, the reporter then asked him whether he has a girlfriend.

Jasmine Watkins shared video of the hilarious incident on Twitter.

This girl asked LiAngelo if he had a girlfriend 😂 #ShootYourShot2018 pic.twitter.com/LRAXCPY08P — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 5, 2018

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman met the reporter, Evelina Pavliukovic of LNK TV’s KK2, and shared her photo on Twitter.

This is Evelina Pavliukovic — who just stole the show in this news conference when she asked out LiAngelo. She works for KK2 from LNK TV. pic.twitter.com/lzDUzagSyt — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 5, 2018

For the record, Ball answered, “I’m just here to play,” when Pavliukovic asked him out and “no comment” when she asked about his love life. And LaVar Ball laughed throughout the surreal scene.

Despite being in Lithuania for the sole purpose of playing basketball, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball might find their time there as a life-changing experience … in more ways than one.