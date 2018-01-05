Pro Football Reference Hilariously Tweaked Tom Brady Page Amid ESPN Story

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots fans haven’t had much to smile about Friday, thanks to Seth Wickersham’s bombshell report on friction within the team.

There was, however, one very small, very irrelevant source of laughter.

Wickersham’s piece is full of many interesting, potentially damning pieces of information about the Patriots. But one of the most interesting bits pertains to quarterback Tom Brady’s apparent desire for more recognition.

“Patriots staffers have noticed that, this year more than ever, (Brady) seems to volley between unwavering confidence and driving insecurity,” Wickersham wrote. “Brady has noted to staff a few times this year that, no matter how many game-changing throws he makes, Belichick hasn’t awarded him Patriot of the Week all year.”

So, in light of the glaring vacancy in Brady’s trophy room, Pro-Football-Reference made the following edit to the awards section of it’s Brady page:

In light of recent events, we've had to make an update to Tom Brady's awards section on our site pic.twitter.com/3mZZMCXoKP — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 5, 2018

Zing!

It’s worth noting that this change was temporary, as the “0x Patriot of the Week” bit no longer appears on the page.

PFP isn’t the only site to experience alterations after ESPN published its story, however. Shortly after the story broke, Patriots fans took it upon themselves to hilariously alter Wickersham’s Wikipedia page.