Mike Mitchell Promises Steelers Will Play, Beat Patriots In AFC Title Game

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Mitchell is looking ahead to the New England Patriots … again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety was all sorts of hyped up before his team’s Week 15 clash with the Patriots — a game the Steelers infamously blew in the final seconds. And now, Mitchell apparently believes the Steelers inevitably will face — and defeat — New England in the AFC Championship Game.

“We’re going to play (the Patriots) again,” Mitchell recently told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop. “We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England. … We’re gonna win.”

Strong words.

It’s important to note that Bishop’s story deals largely with how Mitchell and the Steelers are rallying around injured linebacker Ryan Shazier, who only recently regained feeling in his legs. So, Mitchell’s comments are as much about him conjuring up a dream scenario as they are him looking ahead to what would be a fascinating rematch.

Still, a guarantee is a guarantee, and the Patriots are the last team you want to give bulletin-board material too.

The Steelers, of course, first must take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup. The Pats will look to hold up their end of the bargain when they play the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.