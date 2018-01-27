NBA

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies’ Mike Conley To Miss Rest Of Season Due To Surgery

by on Sat, Jan 27, 2018 at 2:59PM
1,282
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley

Photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Conley won’t save the Memphis Grizzlies’ failing season.

The Grizzlies point guard will undergo season-ending heel surgery, Grizzlies.com’s Michael Wallace reported Saturday on Twitter, citing an email general manager Chris Wallace sent to season ticket holders. Memphis and Conley hope surgery will cure him of the chronic pain that has limited him to just 12 games in 2017-18 and derailed the team’s season.

The team is optimistic Conley will be able to return to full fitness next season.

Mario Chalmers, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison are expected to shoulder the ball-handling duties in Conley’s absence.

The Grizzlies are 17-31 with no realistic shot at returning to the NBA playoffs this season.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team