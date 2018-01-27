NBA Rumors: Grizzlies’ Mike Conley To Miss Rest Of Season Due To Surgery

Photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Conley won’t save the Memphis Grizzlies’ failing season.

The Grizzlies point guard will undergo season-ending heel surgery, Grizzlies.com’s Michael Wallace reported Saturday on Twitter, citing an email general manager Chris Wallace sent to season ticket holders. Memphis and Conley hope surgery will cure him of the chronic pain that has limited him to just 12 games in 2017-18 and derailed the team’s season.

Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace announces in email moments ago to MVP season-ticket holders that Mike Conley will require season-ending surgery "to smooth a small bone protrusion" in his left heel. Conley is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Grizz GM Chris Wallace to MVP season-ticket holders on Conley: "Mike has been extremely diligent as we pursued multiple different approaches to alleviate the pain before deciding surgery was the best solution." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Conley last played on Nov. 13 and has been limited to just 12 games this season. He has tried various treatment options on the heel, and recently got as far as working out in 3-on-3 scrimmage sessions earlier this month. But pain/soreness persisted. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Conley has been around the team throughout the process, and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his presence has been an emotional boost, particularly for younger players. Conley has insisted that the heel/bone issues is not related to the Achilles issue he had two seasons ago. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Mike Conley was as hopeful as anyone that he'd return at some point this season. But he also cautioned that progress was slow: "Time is the only thing that can kind of heal this kind of thing," Conley said earlier this month. "And it seems like it’s taking forever." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Conley had told me that he initially felt discomfort in the heel the second game of the season against Golden State, then spent nearly a month trying to treat and manage the soreness until "it I knew I wasn't helping the team." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

The team is optimistic Conley will be able to return to full fitness next season.

Ultimately, the best outcome is to take care of surgery now, get Conley back on his feet and conditioning in early offseason and in shape to be a full go by September training camp. That was best-case scenario, considering how the season's going at this point. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Mario Chalmers, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison are expected to shoulder the ball-handling duties in Conley’s absence.

The Grizzlies are 17-31 with no realistic shot at returning to the NBA playoffs this season.