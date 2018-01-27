NBA

DeMarcus Cousins Injury: NBA Stars Rally In Support Of Pelicans Star

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins won’t be far from the minds of NBA fraternity members during what’s bound to be a lengthy injury absence.

A host of the NBA’s past and present stars have sent the New Orleans Pelicans center messages of support following the ruptured left Achilles-tendon he suffered Friday night.

Cousins was enjoying an All-Star season with the Pelicans, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. New Orleans is 27-21 and on course to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but Cousins, an eight-year veteran, won’t compete in the postseason for the first time in his career.

The Pelicans announced Saturday Cousins will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage.

