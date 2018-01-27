DeMarcus Cousins Injury: NBA Stars Rally In Support Of Pelicans Star

DeMarcus Cousins won’t be far from the minds of NBA fraternity members during what’s bound to be a lengthy injury absence.
A host of the NBA’s past and present stars have sent the New Orleans Pelicans center messages of support following the ruptured left Achilles-tendon he suffered Friday night.
Cousins was enjoying an All-Star season with the Pelicans, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. New Orleans is 27-21 and on course to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but Cousins, an eight-year veteran, won’t compete in the postseason for the first time in his career.
The Pelicans announced Saturday Cousins will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage.
