DeMarcus Cousins Injury: NBA Stars Rally In Support Of Pelicans Star

Photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

DeMarcus Cousins won’t be far from the minds of NBA fraternity members during what’s bound to be a lengthy injury absence.

A host of the NBA’s past and present stars have sent the New Orleans Pelicans center messages of support following the ruptured left Achilles-tendon he suffered Friday night.

Get healthy @boogiecousins You will comeback stronger. If you need anything on my end just holla 🙏🏾 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 27, 2018

Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

Prayers going up for @boogiecousins, speedy and healthy recovery big fella!!!Never want to see that. 🙏🏾 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) January 27, 2018

Prayers go out for @boogiecousins…Stay positive through this man! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 27, 2018

Hope big fella @boogiecousins is ok!!! Prayers 👏🏼 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 27, 2018

My prayers go out to @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2018

Praying hard for my brother @boogiecousins right now!!! God’s got you fam — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 27, 2018

prayers up to @boogiecousins. hate to see that happen. come back stronger and better. — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) January 27, 2018

Cousins was enjoying an All-Star season with the Pelicans, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. New Orleans is 27-21 and on course to earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but Cousins, an eight-year veteran, won’t compete in the postseason for the first time in his career.

The Pelicans announced Saturday Cousins will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage.