NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas ‘Led The Charge Against’ Kevin Love In Cavs’ Team Meeting

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly held a team meeting after Saturday’s 148-124 loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and veteran forward Kevin Love was among the focal points of the discussion.

Frank Isola of The New York Daily News on Tuesday reported further details of the meeting, and they don’t paint first-year Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas in a good light.

“A source told The News that Isaiah Thomas led the charge against Love, who turned up ill for Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City and went home after playing just three minutes,” Isola writes.

Thomas isn’t in a position to criticize anyone on the Cavs.

He’s been in Cleveland less than one season, and he’s played poorly on offense and defense since returning earlier this month from a hip injury. Thomas’ lackluster play, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, is one of the main reasons why the Cavaliers have lost six of their last eight games.

Love is a veteran who’s been with the Cavs since the 2014-15 season, and he played a key role in the team’s 2016 NBA Finals triumph over the Golden State Warriors. He’s averaging All-Star numbers — 18.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game — despite being played out of position at center for much of the season.

Thomas needs to worry about his own play before criticizing teammates, because right now he’s the one dragging down the Cavs.

The Cavs resume play Tuesday night on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.