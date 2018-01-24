Cavs’ LeBron James Becomes Seventh NBA Player To Score 30,000 Points

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James’ ascent up the NBA’s career scoring leaderboard reached a milestone Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

James reached the 30,000-point mark with a 3-point shot at the end of the first quarter, becoming the seventh player in league history to reach this threshold. At age 33, he’s also the youngest player to reach 30,000 points.

Here’s where James ranks on the all-time points scored list.

7. LeBron James: 30,001 (and counting)

6. Dirk Nowitzki: 30,837

5. Wilt Chamberlain: 31,419

4. Michael Jordan: 32,292

3. Kobe Bryant: 33,643

2. Karl Malone: 36,928

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387

James is having one of his best individual seasons despite being 33 years old. He could climb very high on this list before he’s done, barring any sort of injury.