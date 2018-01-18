NESN Announces 2018 Red Sox Spring Training Coverage Plans

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox, will deliver extensive Boston Red Sox Spring Training coverage in 2018 by televising 14 Spring Training games in the Boston TV market and a total of 20 games throughout the rest of New England thanks to a partnership with Boston 25 WFXT.

NESN’s Spring Training coverage will begin on February 12 with daily reports and analysis on all the network’s sports news programs from Florida, live coverage of manager Alex Cora’s mid-day press conferences, and 10 consecutive days of NESN’s training camp update show “Red Sox from Fort Myers” presented by Jordan’s Furniture, the official furniture store of the Boston Red Sox.

20 Spring Training Game Broadcasts — Most Since 1997

NESN will deliver exclusive coverage of 14 Red Sox Spring Training games in the Boston TV market. Thanks to a partnership with Boston 25 WFXT, NESN will also air an additional 6 games on Thursday afternoons outside the Boston TV market for a total of 20 spring training games that will be televised throughout New England, the most since 1997.

NESN’s spring training game schedule includes the annual “Red Sox Foundation Game Day” telecast on Saturday, March 3 at 1:00 pm when the Sox host the New York Yankees. This special game broadcast will see limited commercial interruptions and be preceded by a pre-game show at 12:30 pm that will highlight the charitable work of the Red Sox Foundation and its partners.

NESN’s Spring Training Broadcast Team

Play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien returns for his third season in the NESN broadcast booth to work almost every Spring Training broadcast. Joining him to call Grapefruit League games will be color analysts Jerry Remy (@Jerry_Remy), who is returning for his 31st season on NESN, and Steve Lyons, entering his fifth season with NESN. Handling the Red Sox sideline reporter duties will be Guerin Austin (@GuerinAustin), who enters her fourth season on the broadcast, along with Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV) and Tom Caron (@TomCaron).

Daily Fort Myers Coverage Beginning February 12

Spring Training Specials: NESN’s “Red Sox from Fort Myers” specials will debut on Monday, February 12 at 6:00 pm. Hosted by NESN Red Sox studio host Tom Caron, “Red Sox from Fort Myers” will air every evening through Wednesday, February 21. The show will look ahead to the 2018 season and include exclusive interviews with coaches and front office executives.

Live Press Conferences: Live coverage of manager Alex Cora’s daily press conference will air between Noon and 2:00 pm every day until the first Red Sox Spring Training game on Thursday, February 22. NESN.com will also offer live streaming of these daily press briefings.

Downloadable Red Sox Schedule

Fans can import a free Red Sox spring training and regular season schedule into their favorite desktop, web, or mobile calendar by visiting NESN.com/schedule. Get automatic updates, game reminders and game previews for every game. Fans who signed up for the schedule in 2017 should already have the 2018 schedule on their calendar.

NESN’s 2018 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Schedule

Thursday, February 22: Northeastern University 1:00 PM *

Thursday, February 22: Boston College 3:30 PM *

Saturday, February 24: Tampa Bay Rays 1:00 PM

Sunday, February 25: Baltimore Orioles 1:00 PM

Tuesday, February 27: at Minnesota Twins 6:00 PM +

Thursday, March 1: at Houston Astros 1:00 PM *

Saturday, March 3: New York Yankees (RSF) 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 4: at Baltimore Orioles 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 8: Tampa Bay Rays 1:00 PM *

Saturday, March 10: at Minnesota Twins 1:00 PM +

Sunday, March 11: Baltimore Orioles 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 15: Toronto Blue Jays 1:00 PM *

Friday, March 16: Minnesota Twins 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 17: Tampa Bay Rays 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 18: at Pittsburgh Pirates 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 22: at Baltimore Orioles 1:00 PM *

Saturday, March 24: Houston Astros 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 25: at Minnesota Twins 1:00 PM

Monday, March 26: Chicago Cubs 6:00 PM

Tuesday, March 27: Chicago Cubs 1:00 PM

* = Games that will air on Boston 25 WFXT in the Boston DMA and on NESN throughout the rest of NESN’s territory

+ = Spring Training games that will air on NESNplus

(RSF) = Red Sox Foundation Game will be preceded by a 30-minute show at 12:30 PM