O.J. Simpson Is Hanging With Bills Fans Watching Jaguars Game — In Las Vegas

O.J. Simpson is rocking Buffalo Bills blue once again.

Don’t worry: The NFL running back-turned-convicted felon isn’t anywhere near a football field. But Simpson apparently is all-in on his former team as it takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Round game.

How do we know this? Because the 70-year-old Simpson, who was released from a Nevada prison in November, was spotted posing with fans at a bar in Las Vegas on Sunday.

OJ Simpson is hanging out with Bills fans in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NluMAe7HZ7 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 7, 2018

Some initially thought Simpson– donning a No. 25 LeSean McCoy jersey — actually was at the game in Jacksonville, but it turns out he’s just watching from afar. That’s probably for the best, considering he’s not exactly welcome in the state of Florida.

Simpson spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Bills and tallied over 10,000 rushing yards in Buffalo. But his success on the field quickly was overshadowed by his missteps off it: he was acquitted of a double murder in 1994 in one of the most high-profile trials of the 20th century but sent to prison in 2008 after his involvement in a 2006 armed robbery.

It appears “The Juice” is getting along just fine with Bills fans in Sin City, however.