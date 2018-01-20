Outspoken Jags CB Jalen Ramsey Thinks Patriots Are Trying To Gas Him Up

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images.

This is a new one.

Jacksonville Jaguars corner back Jalen Ramsey, who just days ago guaranteed the Jags would win Super Bowl LII, is claiming his opponent Sunday — the heavily-favored New England Patriots — are trying to get him gassed up.

After Ramsey caused the mild stir with his Super Bowl prediction, most Patriots brushed it off, with the exception of Pats defensive tackle Adam Butler who was the most candid, simply warning the Jags corner to be prepared to back his comments if he is willing to put them out there.

So on Friday, Ramsey had this to say.

“I’ve seen a couple of things about it,” Ramsey told reporters, via WEEI.com. “I know for a minute they were trying to gas me up. They were trying to gas us up a little bit. You can’t really gas somebody up who is already gassed. I mean, that is what I do. That didn’t really matter to me. That one kid who said something, I don’t really know who he is, so it is what it is.”

Interesting.

Ramsey added another questionable comment, saying Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski has never faced a corner back as talented as him.

It’s probably safe to say, however, he’s not the only player heading into conference championship game “gassed up.”

In any event, he probably didn’t take much of a lesson from a good portion of Pittsburgh Steelers players, who dismissed Jacksonville before the Jags went out and beat them 45-42 in the AFC Divisional Round.