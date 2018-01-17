Patriots Didn’t Activate Malcolm Mitchell Off Injured Reserve

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Mitchell will not suit up for the New England Patriots this season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday that Mitchell won’t be activated off injured reserve before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Mitchell initially returned to practice and was designated to return off injured reserve Dec. 27. He didn’t practice Wednesday.

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve Sept. 7 with a knee injury.

The Patriots have wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt and Matthew Slater on their 53-man roster. Britt was inactive Saturday in the Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans. Dorsett was active but didn’t play any snaps.

Mitchell caught 32 passes for 401 yards with four touchdowns in his rookie year last season. He added seven catches for 75 yards in the playoffs.