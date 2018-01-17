Patriots Practice Report: Malcolm Mitchell, Jonathan Jones Likely Done For Season

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two players were absent from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice, and it’s unlikely we’ll see them back on the field until next season.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was not spotted at practice hours before the team’s deadline to move him from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The Patriots still have until 4 p.m. ET to do so, but it appears Mitchell has been shut down for the season.

Cornerback and special teams standout Jonathan Jones also missed practice after leaving Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans with an undisclosed injury. A new wide receiver wearing No. 17 — possibly return specialist Bernard Reedy — was present at practice, as was the entire Patriots’ practice squad, indicating the team likely placed Jones on IR and promoted a player to their active roster.

No Malcolm Mitchell at practice today. Looks like he won’t play this season. Jonathan Jones also was absent, and a new receiver wearing No. 17 (Bernard Reedy?) arrived. pic.twitter.com/Ak8tW9K1Xl — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 17, 2018

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, who left Saturday’s game with a knee injury, was seen riding a stationary bike in full practice uniform as the rest of the team warmed up.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.