Philly Museum Makes Bold Change Before Eagles Vs. Patriots Super Bowl

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re looking for an authentic account of the American Revolution, you might want to avoid a certain museum in Philadelphia.

That’s because the Museum of the American Revolution temporarily has changed its Patriots Gallery to — you guessed it — the “Eagles Gallery.” The museum made the change in advance of Super Bowl LII, which will pit the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, why would the museum do such a thing? Metaphors, people. Metaphors.

“Philadelphia first became the home of the underdog in the American Revolution when it took on the mighty British empire to fight for independence,” museum CEO and president Michael Quinn said Thursday. “We all know how that fight turned out.”

Quinn added: “Philadelphia knows how to be the underdog. We know not to be daunted by the long odds, so oddsmakers beware. We know not to be daunted from pundits forecasting doom, so sportscasters take note. And especially we will not be daunted by the propaganda machines that describe an invincible king-like quarterback.”

Watch the museum reveal the change in the video below:

The change will last until Super Bowl Sunday, and during that time both Eagles fans and Patriots fans will be given $2 off admission if they wear their team’s gear. But why are Pats fans getting the same discount?

“Out of sympathy towards those deluded fans who are doomed to return home in humiliation and defeat,” Quinn said.

Likening a football game to the most important war in United States history obviously is a bit of a stretch. But hey, Tom Brady’s right arm often has been compared to a rifle, so we’ll let it slide.