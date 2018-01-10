Raiders Are Warned About Jon Gruden’s Coaching Style By Jerry Rice

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Oakland Raiders players must follow Jon Gruden or find new jobs.

That’s the warning NFL legend Jerry Rice issued to Oakland’s current players Tuesday night after the Raiders introduced Gruden as their new head coach at a press conference. Here’s what Rice, who played in Oakland under Gruden in 2001, told ESPN the Raiders players should expect from their new boss.

“He can be your best friend or your worst enemy,” Rice said. “That’s going to keep you on your toes. And maybe that was something that the players, they were lacking this year.

“I hope these players are ready because they’re going to get Chucky. They’re going to get him … Chucky’s going to come out.

“Either you buy in, or you’re not going to be a part of it.”

The Raiders reportedly signed Gruden to a massive 10-year, $100 million contract, so the chances of the team jettisoning him in the event of a player revolt are virtually zero.

And Raiders players can’t say one of the all-time greats didn’t warn them.