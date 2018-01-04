Revolution 2018 Schedule Released: Dates, Times, Locations For All 34 Games

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Revolution now can await their 2018 fate with more accuracy than before.

Major League Soccer revealed the Revolution’s 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday. The Revs will begin their 34-game slate March 3 at Talen Energy Stadium against the Philadelphia Union. New England will play its home opener March 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Colorado Rapids. The Revs will conclude the regular season on Oct. 28 at Gillette Stadium against the Montreal Impact.

The Revolution will play the majority of their games against their Eastern Conference rivals under MLS’ unbalanced schedule. New England will face their 10 conference opponents at least twice and will play three games against Montreal and Philadelphia. The Revs will play each of the 12 Western Conference teams once in 2018.

Here’s New England’s full 2018 regular-season schedule.