Sylvester Stallone Predicts Eagles Win Super Bowl Vs. Patriots ‘By Knockout’

Sylvester Stallone’s case of Super Bowl fever has sent him out on a limb.

The Oscar-winning actor is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the New England Patriots next weekend in Super Bowl LII. He has been using Instagram in recent days to send good-luck messages to his favorite team and sharing hype videos to rile up Eagles fans ahead of the big game.

Stallone, who attended high school in Philadelphia and set his classic film “Rocky” in the City of Brotherly Love, detailed his history as an Eagles fan last Sunday prior to the NFC Championship Game in this video.

One days after the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, Stallone shared this photo of the iconic “Rocky” statue, which stands on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and bears his likeness, decked out in Eagles gear. He predicts in the caption that the Eagles will win “by knockout,” apparently ignoring oddsmakers, who installed the Patriots as heavy favorites over Philly.

Stallone shared another inspirational message Tuesday on Instagram.

The 71-year-old probably will reach a fever pitch by Feb. 4 when Philadelphia faces New England at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minns., at Super Bowl LII. Let him have his fun now.