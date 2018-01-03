Team Holding Johnny Manziel’s CFL Rights Trades Away One Of Its Quarterbacks

Photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Let’s hope Johnny Manziel has his passport ready, because the beleaguered quarterback’s journey to playing in the Canadian Football League may have just taken another step further.

Mere days after becoming eligible for a contract in the CFL, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which owns Manziel’s contractual rights, traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to The Globe and Mail.

Hamilton owns Manziel’s rights after he worked out for them in 2017, but the 25-year-old had to get a go-ahead from the league — due in part to legal issues — in order to be eligible to sign a contract in the league.

Of course while this ultimately could mean nothing, speculation that they are clearing a spot on the depth chart for Manziel is a very real possibility.

On top of that, in addition to gaining a draft pick for Collaros, Hamilton managed to shed some salary in the trade.

Even if the Ticats do sign Manziel, however, that is not necessarily an indication they are all-in on him. They reportedly are close to re-signing their other QB, Jeremiah Masoli, who played in every game at some point last season and made 10 starts.