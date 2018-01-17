Telvin Smith Calls Out Tom Brady For Fake Praise Of Jags Ahead Of AFC Title Game

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be taking the Jacksonville Jaguars lightly, but one Jags player doesn’t believe TB12’s praise is sincere.

During a Tuesday appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” Brady stressed that the Jaguars will be the toughest challenge the New England Patriots have faced all season. And after ESPN tweeted Brady’s comments in a graphic, Jacksonville linebacker Telvin Smith accused the Patriots quarterback of classic media speak.

Bruh this the oldest trick…pump us up in the media but in the buildin I kno what’s really bein said. ✊🏿Respect 🐐 https://t.co/1I0954GF8C — Telvin Smith (@TelvinSmith_22) January 16, 2018

Brady hardly is the only member of New England’s roster to shower the Jaguars with praise this week. Several of the Patriots’ leaders, such as Matthew Slater and Duron Harmon, have expressed how much respect they have for their opponent in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

We’ve already seen what the Jaguars will do to a team that overlooks them, so it’s tough to imagine the defending Super Bowl champions will make a similar mistake.