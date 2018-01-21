Timberwolves Forward Andrew Wiggins Posterizes Jakob Poeltl Twice In One Game

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl probably was pretty excited for the first half to end in Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reason being, not once, but twice Poeltl was absolutely posterized by T-Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins.

Take a look at the first slam:

Look out below.

Faced with the same situation in the second quarter, the 7-foot Austrian once again was caught on the wrong side of a Wiggins poster.

Clearly he didn’t learn his lesson.

The result wasn’t any better for the Raptors, either. They lost the game 115-109.