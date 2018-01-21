Tom Brady, Danny Amendola Link Up On Third-And-18, 9-Yard TD Vs. Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — Champions never say die.
The New England Patriots were trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-10 in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game and were facing a third-and-18 at their own 25-yard line.
But the Patriots still have Tom Brady.
The 40-year-old quarterback threw a seed to Danny Amendola for 20 yards to keep the drive moving.
Four plays later, Brady found Amendola again, this time for nine yards and a touchdown to cut the Jags’ lead to three.
The Patriots still will need a little more magic to reach another Super Bowl.
