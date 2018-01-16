Warriors Complain Of Cold Showers In Cavs’ Visiting Locker Room After Win

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be in hot water after their latest loss. The Golden State Warriors are not — in more ways than one.

After defeating the Cavs 118-108 at Quicken Loans Arena on Monday night, several Warriors players complained about the lack of hot water in the visiting locker room’s showers, according to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes.

Golden State players complaining because the locker room showers don’t have any hot water. Players are coming out shivering. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 16, 2018

Kevin Durant apparently was the most vocal critic, shouting a message to LeBron James and the Cavs that reporters in the locker room all heard.

Kevin Durant on the cold showers: “Man, they got to do something in The Q. Somebody call ‘Bron.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 16, 2018

Haynes later added that Golden State’s players didn’t actually seem angry and found the situation humorous more than anything.

The Warriors aren’t the first NBA team to face the nightmare scenario of a cold shower, though, as visiting locker rooms often are in much worse condition than their home counterparts. Just last spring, then-Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade revealed there was no hot water in the visiting showers at TD Garden after a loss to the Boston Celtics in their first-round NBA playoff matchup.

The Dubs probably wouldn’t trade a warm shower to be in the Cavs’ plight, though: Cleveland has lost eight of its last 10 games to fall 7 1/2 games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics.