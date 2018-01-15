Was John Lynch Trolling Patriots By Retweeting ESPN Article? 49ers GM Explains

As the New England Patriots were amid a shellacking of the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, interesting Twitter activity took the football world by storm.
In the latter stages of the New England’s 35-14 win at Gillette Stadium, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch took to Twitter and retweeted Seth Wickersham’s ESPN story, which took a deep dive into the reported turmoil within the Patriots’ organization.
We’ll have to cool the jets on this potential Lynch-Patriots drama, though, as the 49ers GM later explained that his retweet was accidental, while also showering the defending Super Bowl champions with praise.
It would make sense for Lynch to have interest in the story. One of the driving forces into the reported tension between Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft is that of Jimmy Garoppolo, who San Francisco acquired in a trade with the Patriots on Oct. 30. Wickersham’s story claims Belichick wanted to move forward with Garoppolo, but the Patriots coach ultimately was overruled by Kraft.
But as Lynch notes, there doesn’t appear to be any division within the Patriots franchise. With a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, New England will move on to its eighth Super Bowl appearance in the Brady-Belichick era.
