Watch Emotional Moment Bobby Butler Tells His Dad He Made Olympic Hockey Team

It certainly is a bit of a drag that NHL players won’t be heading to the Winter Olympics this season, however it has paved the way for awesome moments like this.

Underdogs who otherwise wouldn’t have a shot at making the team will be representing their countries later this winter in South Korea. And in one such case on Monday, video captured the moment Milwaukee Admirals winger Bobby Butler told his father his made the team.

Get your tissues ready.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team 🙌🏻#TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

Awesome.

The 30-year-old currently is on a one-way contract in the AHL, which allows him to compete in the Olympics.

He has 130 NHL games to his name, but hasn’t skated in one since the 2013-14 season. As a result, he is not too different from many of his now-teammates who either are locked into AHL contracts or playing overseas.

