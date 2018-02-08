Cavs Fans Roast Isaiah Thomas After Team Wishes Him Happy Birthday

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things haven’t been going well for the Cleveland Cavaliers of late, and Isaiah Thomas has been at the heart of the dysfunction.

The Cavs are 7-10 since Thomas made his Cavs debut Jan. 2, and the guard reportedly led the charge against forward Kevin Love in the heated team meeting that had LeBron James cussing out team executives.

Cleveland looks like a shell of the team that has made three consecutive NBA Finals, and the fans are less than excited about the team’s recent play and attitude. So when the Cavs’ Twitter account wished Thomas a happy birthday Wednesday, the fans didn’t exactly send well wishes to the 29-year-old.

Present ticket to Charlotte or anywhere but Cleveland — James Schmidt (@james_schmidt25) February 7, 2018

Hey Woj, it’s Isaiah. Get a load of this. The team is in shambles right now. LeBron has even talked to his agent about waiving his no trade clause to jump ship. Thanks to me, the Eastern Conference is wide open again. pic.twitter.com/cXZQ3QsHeK — Hitokiri Battōsai (@shellystrick4L) February 7, 2018

If you hurry, we can get you and TT out of here just after lunch and get Kemba and Batum here in time for the game pic.twitter.com/TLO8uAC7me — Dan Harrington (@__Hoss) February 7, 2018

For your birthday I hope you get to travel back in time so you don’t become a Cavalier and stay in Boston. — Jeff Schwartz (@TheJeffSchwartz) February 7, 2018

Yikes, tough crowd.

Thomas did get a gift from LeBron James on Wednesday, though, as the star forward hit a buzzer-beater to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime at Quicken Loans Arena.