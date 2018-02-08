Cavs Fans Roast Isaiah Thomas After Team Wishes Him Happy Birthday

Things haven’t been going well for the Cleveland Cavaliers of late, and Isaiah Thomas has been at the heart of the dysfunction.
The Cavs are 7-10 since Thomas made his Cavs debut Jan. 2, and the guard reportedly led the charge against forward Kevin Love in the heated team meeting that had LeBron James cussing out team executives.
Cleveland looks like a shell of the team that has made three consecutive NBA Finals, and the fans are less than excited about the team’s recent play and attitude. So when the Cavs’ Twitter account wished Thomas a happy birthday Wednesday, the fans didn’t exactly send well wishes to the 29-year-old.
Yikes, tough crowd.
Thomas did get a gift from LeBron James on Wednesday, though, as the star forward hit a buzzer-beater to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime at Quicken Loans Arena.
