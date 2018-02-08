Tyronn Lue Bluntly Responds To Isaiah Thomas’ Criticism Of Cavs’ Coaching

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas is back at it again.

The veteran guard hasn’t held back in his criticisms of the Cleveland Cavaliers upon returning from injury, and his comments have added to the drama surrounding the Cavs’ amid their ongoing skid.

In Thomas’ latest verbal undressing of his team, the two-time All-Star explained that the Cavaliers “go their separate ways” when adversity strikes while also expressing his belief that Cleveland’s coaches struggle to make adjustments.

Ahead of the Cavs’ matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, head coach Tyronn Lue addressed Thomas’ recent accusations, and while he didn’t offer much of a retort, he refuted the claims targeted at he and his staff.

Ty Lue when informed of Isaiah Thomas’ critique of the Cavs coaching staff’s inability to make in-game adjustments: “That’s not true” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2018

Enough said.

Cleveland got back in the win column Wednesday, outlasting the T-Wolves in a 140-138 overtime thriller that ended on a LeBron James buzzer-beating basket.