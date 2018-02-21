Chris Bosh Admits Boston Was ‘Toughest’ Place He Played In NBA

Photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics had a few memorable NBA playoff series in the early part of the decade, and for one member of the Heat’s “Big Three,” TD Garden in Boston was the most difficult place to get a win.

“We know the toughness on defense that they’re going to bring, leadership, the fans, the environment,” former Heat star Chris Bosh recently told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix. “People don’t know that about Boston. It’s the toughest place I’ve had to play. To go there and try to win games on the road, you know what I mean, it’s a lot to deal with.”

The Celtics went 7-2 — 4-0 in the regular season, 3-2 in the playoffs — at home against the Heat during the first two seasons of Miami’s “Big Three” era of Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Ironically, the game in Boston everyone remembers most is Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, which the Heat won. James’ legacy was on the line and he scored 45 points in arguably the most impressive performance of his career.

Still, there’s no question the Heat didn’t have an easy time in Boston, and as someone who experienced those matchups first hand, Bosh’s opinion certainly carries a lot of weight.