Colts Coordinator Spurned By Josh McDaniels Claims ‘No Hard Feelings’

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh McDaniels may have burned a few bridges this offseason, but not everyone is out to get him.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator raised plenty of eyebrows earlier this month by turning down the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach job at the last second. He also left a few people out in the cold: Matt Eberflus left his post with the Dallas Cowboys to pursue the Colts’ offensive coordinator position under the assumption McDaniels would be his head coach.

Indy hired Eberflus anyway, and he’ll now work under new head coach Frank Reich. Despite McDaniels’ broken promise, though, Eberflus doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the Pats coordinator, Peter King of MMQB.com reported Wednesday.

“Eberflus told me he held no hard feelings toward McDaniels after McDaniels got him to move from Dallas to Indy, and then left him hanging with the Colts when McDaniels relinquished the job,” King wrote after speaking to Eberflus at a Colts team event.

Eberflus might be in the minority, though. King observed that while the offensive coordinator held no grudges, the crowd at the event — which included “Indianapolis players, brass and coaches” — “certainly did. And will going forward.”

The Patriots will play the Colts during the 2018 season, and regardless of whether the game is competitive, we could see a little bad blood spill over.