Danica Patrick Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Meditating On Huge Rock

For most people, Valentine’s Day is about smooches, hugs and babe. (Well, for some people, it’s about no smooches, no hugs and no babe.)
But for Danica Patrick, Cupid’s Christmas is all about meditation, rocks and life coaching.
The soon-to-be retired NASCAR star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her meditating on a rock, along with a message about loving yourself, so you can better love others — or something. Whether Patrick came to this realization before or after the rock is yet to be determined, but it made for an interesting Instagram nonetheless.
Check this out:
Happy Valentine’s Day! . . Such a lovely, man made day to either feel amazing or horrible😜, right?! It started back in 496 with the romans celebrating the feast of Lupercalia, marking their official start to springtime…..well that’s what google says. . Our relationships are a reflection of ourselves. It is important to recognize that we are enough just as we are. Not prettier, cooler, funnier, smarter, skinnier, taller, shorter….just as we are. When we do, we attract someone that sees us just the same. Fully. Perfectly imperfect. That reflection is the most amazing thing, and I call it true love. ❤️ Have a great day, love yourself so you know how to love others!
Not pictured: disgruntled cameraman Aaron Rodgers.
Patrick has been relatively quiet on Instagram since last summer. But between this post and her recent handstand walk down Daytona beeach, she’s come roaring back with a vengeance.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP