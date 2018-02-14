Danica Patrick Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Meditating On Huge Rock

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

For most people, Valentine’s Day is about smooches, hugs and babe. (Well, for some people, it’s about no smooches, no hugs and no babe.)

But for Danica Patrick, Cupid’s Christmas is all about meditation, rocks and life coaching.

The soon-to-be retired NASCAR star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her meditating on a rock, along with a message about loving yourself, so you can better love others — or something. Whether Patrick came to this realization before or after the rock is yet to be determined, but it made for an interesting Instagram nonetheless.

Check this out:

Not pictured: disgruntled cameraman Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick has been relatively quiet on Instagram since last summer. But between this post and her recent handstand walk down Daytona beeach, she’s come roaring back with a vengeance.