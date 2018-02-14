Danica Patrick Nails Handstand Walk On Daytona Beach In Latest Instagram

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danica Patrick is gearing up for the first leg of the “Danica Double” at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, as she prepares for the final two races of her racing career.

But it seems like the racing icon is enjoying being semi-retired. Patrick posted an Instagram video Monday in which she showed off her impressive yoga skills, popping up into a handstand and walking down Daytona Beach.

Take a look:

Racing down Daytona beach. 😜 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

That’s impressive.

Patrick’s yoga skills have been well-documented and it appears she hasn’t become a couch potato after retiring from full-time racing in November.

The 35-year-old will race in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, which she described as “a bit bigger,” before exiting the racing stage.

But even though she won’t be behind the wheel, we still expect to hear plenty about Patrick and new boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.