Four Million-Dollar Super Bowl Bets Reportedly Placed On Eagles

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

A quartet of Super Bowl gamblers are banking on the Philadelphia Eagles to upset the odds.

Bettors have placed four million-dollar bets on the Eagles to defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, according to ESPN’s David Purdum. Most sportsbooks in Las Vegas have installed the Eagles as six-point underdogs but many lines have shrunk to 4.5-point since then. Intrepid gamblers are looking to strike it rich on Philadelphia’s unexpected success.

A bettor placed a $1 million money-line bet on the Eagles at William Hill on Friday. The bookmaker also took a $1.6 bet on Philadelphia earlier in the week. MGM in Las Vegas took multimillion-dollar wager on the Eagles last week.

Only one $1 million bet was placed on last year on Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The largest bets this year have been placed on the Eagles for some reason.