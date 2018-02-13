Isaiah Thomas Throws Shade At Cavs While Praising Lakers’ Young Talent

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas seems to be thrilled about his new home, but it also sounds like he’s still a little bitter about his departure from his previous destination.

Thomas’ Cavaliers tenure seemingly was over before it started, as he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday after playing just 15 games in Cleveland. Thomas never appeared to gel with LeBron James and Co., as he frequently vocalized his frustration with the team and its coaching staff.

Thomas fared quite well in his Lakers debut this past Saturday, scoring 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The veteran guard claimed he “got his powers back” following the game, and Monday, he expressed how excited he is to play on a team with a promising crop of young talent.

But, of course, he managed to troll the Cavs along the way.

Isaiah Thomas on Lakers’ young talent: "That makes it easier on the floor when you go to battle. When you hit adversity, you don't go your separate ways. You keep going, & I think in this org everybody's here to play for each other & have a positive mindset when it comes to it." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 12, 2018

Thomas’ adversity comment likely rings a bell. Prior to Cleveland’s fire sale at the NBA trade deadline, the Cavs’ ongoing struggles prompted Thomas to question the team’s mental make up, noting adversity seemed to split up the squad. While that might have been the case then, the new-look Cavs already look like they’re having a blast playing with each other.

Considering the Cavs have legitimate NBA Finals aspirations and the Lakers are primed to be a lottery team, it’s probably in Thomas’ best interest to not try and roast his former team.