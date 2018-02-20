J.D. Martinez’s Reported Red Sox Contract Among 12 Richest In Team History

Photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.D. Martinez has clinched a place in his new team’s history before stepping into the batter’s box for the first time.

The free agent slugger reportedly agreed to join the Boston Red Sox on Monday on a reported five-year, $110 million dollar contract, which ranks among the richest in team history.

Martinez will arrive in Boston with great expectations, given his impressive production at the plate and the lavish terms of his deal. Time will tell whether he joins the likes of Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, Dustin Pedroia and others among highly paid Red Sox heroes.