Jimmy Garoppolo Effect: Players Have Reached Out To QB About Joining 49ers

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

In signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a record-breaking contract, the San Francisco 49ers not only have locked up their quarterback of the future, but also their best recruiting tool.

Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers from the New England Patriots mid-way through this past season, signed a massive five-year, $137.5 million contract with San Francisco on Tuesday. And with Garoppolo likely quarterbacking the 49ers for the foreseeable future, other players around the NFL apparently now are interested in taking their talents to the Bay Area.

During an interview with KNBR on Friday, Garoppolo revealed the type of messages he’s received from players, while also making a strong pitch for the 49ers.

“That’s kind of how this thing goes,” he said. “Guys reach out to other guys rather than coaches or executives. Just in the last 48 hours, to be honest, I’ve had texts and messages from guys. They’re excited about it. It’s a place that, why wouldn’t you want to be here? It’s gorgeous outside year round, we’re a young, up-and-coming team, we’ve got a phenomenal coaching staff. It’s an exciting time out here in the Bay Area, and hopefully, a lot of guys want to experience that, too.”

The 49ers have resided near the cellar of the NFL since Jim Harbaugh skipped town, but with Garoppolo likely under center for years to come, San Francisco soon could return to being a perennial playoff team.