Le’Veon Bell Ruthlessly Trolls Jets On Twitter Ahead Of Free Agency

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Le’Veon Bell is looking to get paid this offseason, but his services might cost more for some teams than others.

Bell, who played under the franchise tag with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, will be one of the hottest names in free agency at the turn of the new NFL year. The star running back already has vocalized his disinterest in being franchise tagged for a second consecutive year, so the Steelers certainly will need to open up their wallet in order to retain him.

It’s still too early to project which other teams might be seriously interested in Bell, but one New York Jets fan took to Twitter to express how much he’d like to see the 25-year-old in a green and white uniform. However, it appears Bell wouldn’t even get out of bed for the fan’s hypothetical offer.

@L_Bell26 I speak on behalf of the New York Jets, well give you $60 million in cash if you come play for us — Erich Sternkopf (@ErichSternkopf) February 1, 2018

🙄 that ain’t enough to come run with the Jets… https://t.co/R0Ockg5Leh — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) February 1, 2018

Yikes.

While a long-term contract likely is Bell’s top priority, it’s hard to imagine winning and championship aspirations aren’t also important to him. With that said, it’s tough to imagine what it would take for Bell to join the Jets.