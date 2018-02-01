Ryan Shazier Discharged From Hospital, Pens Inspiring Instagram Post

Photo via Instagram/@Shazier

Ryan Shazier is heading home.

The Pittsburgh Steelers middle linebacker — who suffered a spinal injury back in December in a Week 13 game on against the Cincinnati Bengals — was released from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and is set to begin his outpatient rehabilitation.

Shazier has posted periodic updates on his progress on Instagram, and now that he’s discharging, he penned arguably his most encouraging post to date, which featured multiple pictures of him standing and thanking those who have supported him.

Awesome.

While there still is a long road ahead for the 25-year-old, it certainly is heartwarming seeing him not just standing, but also with his spirits so high.