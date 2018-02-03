New Mural In Philadelphia Depicts Giant Eagle Kidnapping Tom Brady

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

“Creative” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when describing Philadelphia Eagles fans.

But hey, the ever-violent bunch apparently are full of surprises.

As the City of Brotherly Love gears up for Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and New England Patriots, some of Philly’s artists are getting in on the anti-Patriots fun. Case in point: This epic mural, which shows a monstrous eagle snatching Tom Brady:

Excellent new mural on the 800 block of Bainbridge pic.twitter.com/mW2W9iEous — Dan McQuade (@dhm) February 1, 2018

OK, that’s kind of awesome.

Definitely an unrealistically large eagle, though. Kind of like the Eagles who should’ve carried Frodo and the Ring of Power to Mordor in “Lord of the Rings.”

