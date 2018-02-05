NFL Rumors: ‘Chatter’ About Josh McDaniels Staying With Patriots

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

It has been assumed that Super Bowl LII will be Josh McDaniels last game as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, as he reportedly is expected to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

But that might not be the case.

ProFootballTalk reported Sunday that there is a lot of talk surrounding the fact that McDaniels might remain with the Patriots regardless of what head coach Bill Belichick does.

Now that would be a game-changer.

The Patriots already are expected to lose defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the Detroit Lions, so keeping McDaniels would be a huge boost to the team’s continuity.

Especially with Tom Brady confirming he will return for the 2018 season.