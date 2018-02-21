NFL Rumors: Jets Can Offer Kirk Cousins $60M In First Year Of Contract

Photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Jets are prepared to make Kirk Cousins’ bank account swell instantly.

The Jets might offer the Washington Redskins quarterback a contract under which he’ll earn a guaranteed $60 million in the first year of the deal, The New York Post’s Brian Costello reported Monday, citing an NFL source. The Jets will have more than $70 million in salary-cap space and reportedly might be willing to front-load Cousins’ contract in order to entice him to join their team.

Costello’s report follows that of ESPN’s Rich Cimini, whose NFL sources claimed this week the Jets will pay “whatever it takes” to sign Cousins.

Cousins’ extra-lucrative future presumes the Washington Redskins don’t use the franchise tag on him for a third consecutive season. Washington acquired Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs via trade, so Cousins is almost certain to leave as a free agent after six seasons with the team.

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and is expected to be among the top available quarterbacks this offseason.

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns are expected to challenge the Jets in the race for Cousins’ services. Cousins has previously said his priority is winning, but the interested teams’ records of 5-11, 0-16 and 5-11, respectively, might make him consider other factors — for instance, money — when choosing his next move.