Patriots Injury Report: New England Fully Healthy Going Into Super Bowl LII

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The New England Patriots’ injury report listed four players Thursday, but they were all full participants in the team’s penultimate practice of the season.

That means the Patriots are fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LII on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the list:

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Malcolm Butler (illness)

TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion)

LB Brandon King (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise (concussion)

Butler, Gronkowski, King and Wise all were limited in practice Wednesday before progressing Thursday. The Patriots will practice once more on Friday.

Gronkowski spoke to the media Thursday afternoon, meaning he has passed through concussion protocol.