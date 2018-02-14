Patriots Needs: Ranking Top 10 Defensive Tackles In 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

While it’s not as pressing a need as edge rusher or linebacker, the New England Patriots could look to add some depth at defensive tackle in the 2018 NFL Draft.

It’s unlikely the Patriots will pick up the second-year option on Alan Branch’s contract after the veteran’s disappointing 2017 campaign, which would leave Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Vincent Valentine as the only D-tackles on New England’s roster.

And Valentine, who had a strong rookie year in 2016 but spent nearly all of this season on injured reserve, hasn’t played a meaningful game since Super Bowl LI.

Even if the Patriots choose to bring back veteran Ricky Jean Francois — an impending free agent who played well late in the season — it might be in their best interest to bolster their interior defensive line through the draft.

With that in mind, let’s examine the top 10 defensive tackles available in the 2018 NFL Draft, as ranked by WalterFootball.com.