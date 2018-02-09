PGA Star Jordan Spieth Explains How Tom Brady Handles Losing In Golf

Photo via YouTube/UnderArmour

No matter the game, Tom Brady is going to be the ultimate competitor.

The New England Patriots quarterback is one of the most driven players the NFL has to offer, which has translated into five Super Bowl titles over the course of an accolade-laden 18-year career.

We’ve seen Brady dabble in other sports such as surfing and basketball, and his professional athletic days actually began with being drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB Draft. But aside from football, it seems as though Brady’s second favorite sport is golf.

Brady is known for being a strong player on the links, and he’s participated in pro-am tournaments during the NFL offseason in the past. In fact, one of golf’s biggest stars believes Brady could hold his own on the PGA tour.

“He’s actually a really good player,” Jordan Spieth said of Brady during an appearance on ‘The Dan Patrick Show.’ “He’s less than a five (handicap), just as competitive as you see on the field.”

Spieth, much like Brady, has experienced great success early in his career. The 24-year-old explained that he’s used the Patriots quarterback as a mentor and noted that he’s seen both the trash-talking and serious sides of Brady on the course.

“If he’s winning, and when he’s not he’s the guy you see on the sidelines with that look, those eyes like (stares blankly),” Spieth said when asked if Brady talks trash. “But yeah, it’s just amazing getting to ask for advice from (him) because he had so much success early in his career, those first few Super Bowls. How to manage that, how to keep pushing yourself, how to continue to work hard toward new goals. For him, it’s kind of just chasing a ghost only a few people in sports have ever tried to do that.”

Now that the 2017 NFL season has concluded, Brady has more time to break out his clubs if he so pleases. But if the 40-year-old stumbles into a double-bogey, we fear for the other members of his group.