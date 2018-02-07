Report: Nate Diaz In Talks To Make UFC Return Against Tyron Woodley

Photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images

The last time we saw Nate Diaz, he was bloodied and fatigued following a five-round brawl against rival Conor McGregor at UFC 202. But it appears the UFC veteran could be making his long-awaited return to the octagon soon.

After Diaz posted on Instagram about potentially making a comeback in three or four months, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley confirmed to ESPN that he’s in talks with Diaz for his next fight.

“I think that fight will happen,” Woodley said. “I think it will happen this year. I think it’s way more likely than people realize. There are conversations about Nate and I fighting in July. The UFC has offered Nate that fight. They just have to make it worth his while.”

UFC 226 is scheduled for July and already features a champion vs. champion showdown between heavyweight title-holder Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier. Adding Diaz’s return to the card in a welterweight title fight against Woodley will surely make the main card even more scintillating.

Earlier this week, Diaz lobbied to headline UFC 222, which lost its main event when Max Holloway withdrew due to injury. However, Woodley isn’t ready to defend his belt under such short notice because he’s recovering from shoulder surgery.

“In four weeks? No. I wouldn’t fight him,” Woodley said. “If we’re fighting, I’m pretty sure it would have to be for my belt.”

As for who would have the edge in the potential fight, the welterweight champion is confident he wouldn’t have any problems against Diaz.

“Do I think Nate will fight me? Yes, for the right amount of money and the right time in history, I do,” Woodley said. “Is it a good fight for him? No. I’m a lot faster. I punch a lot harder. I can take him down. He’s not going to submit me. That said, it’s not a good fight for him. So, they have to make it up to him in dollars and cents.”