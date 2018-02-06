Timberwolves Hilariously Roast Fans For Suggesting Trades To Them On Twitter

If there is anything better than NBA rumor season, it’s the resulting Twitter GM’s that come out of the woodwork and fill the mentions of teams’ Twitter accounts.
And the Minnesota Timberwolves have had enough.
After one too many folks on the Interwebs suggested how the T-Wolves could, for example, offload Jeff Teague and get a great return out of it, the poor individual who runs the account had to send out this witty –albeit diplomatic — response:
The Atlanta Hawks agreed.
Of course, tweeting such a thing is sure to get your mentions filled with even more trade suggestions, and this wiseguy hit the jackpot.
The T-Wolves have until Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. to acquire Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green.
