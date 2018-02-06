Transfer Rumors: Man United, Bayern Want Christian Pulisic, USA Soccer Phenom

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Christian Pulisic might head for the top sooner than we previously expected.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring the United States soccer star from his club, Borussia Dortmund,, German newspaper Bild reported last week. His contract with Dortmund will expire in 2020, and the club is keen to sign him to an extension this summer. But interest from genuine super-clubs of the English and German game might lure the 19-year-old away from the only club he has represented as a professional player.

Bild suggests Pulisic is worth €45 million (£40 million/$ 35 million) on the transfer market. However, recent inflation in transfer fees, plus Pulisic’s age and talent might drive that figure much higher.

Bild also claims Bayern Munich see Pulisic as a potential replacement for aging wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who both are 34 and nearing the end of their long tenures at the club.

This summer ultimately might prove pivotal for Pulisic, who apparently will have two of the soccer world’s leading clubs pursuing his services.