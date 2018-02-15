Upsets Shifting Balance Of Power In College Hoops Ahead Of March Madness

Photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images

Upsets have been running rampant this college basketball season.

With the start of the NCAA Tournament just a month away, there has been a fair share of March Madness-esque drama throughout the season.

Nationally-acclaimed teams like Kentucky and Duke have been stepping stones for squads like UCLA and Boston College to improve its tourney resume.

Conversely, Big 12 teams like Kansas and Oklahoma are struggling to remain in the top-25 thanks to being on the wrong side of multiple upsets.

Here are ten of the most notable upsets so far this season: