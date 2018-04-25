Bayern Vs. Real Madrid: ‘Los Blancos’ Win, Gain Champions League Edge

Photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer

Real Madrid is going to do what Real Madrid does, even against mighty Bayern Munich.

“Los Blancos” defeated Bayern 2-1 on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg game. Real Madrid’s Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored second-half goals to overturn the advantage Joshua Kimich had given Bayern in the first period. Real Madrid now is in good position to reach next month’s Champions League final and perhaps win it for an unprecedented third consecutive season.

Bayern enjoyed the better of play in the first half, despite losing the services of starters Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng due to injury.

Kimmich rewarded Bayern’s fine play in the 28th minute on this goal he scored through his own industry and composure, with the help of James Rodriguez’s fine through ball.

But Bayern Munich ultimately paid a heavy price for missing ensuing chances to add to its lead in the first period. Real Madrid’s Marcelo tied the score with this fine finish in the 44th minute.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane replaced Isco with Asensio at halftime, and the substitution was key to the outcome. Asensio finished a counter-attack in the 57th minute with authority.

The goal was Asensio’s Champions League-leading third as a substitute, per Opta.

The victory extended Real Madrid’s winning against Bayern Munich to six games. Los Blancos will progress to the Champions League final if they beat or draw Bayern next Tuesday in the second leg.