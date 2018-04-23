Parrot — Named ‘Zsa Zsa’ — To Announce Buccaneers’ Round 4 Draft Pick

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will a feathered bird steal a show, which otherwise might have gone underappreciated?

A parrot will deliver the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fourth-round selection to an announcer on the Raymond James Stadium pirate ship on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, as part of a league-wide initiative to spice up the broadcast of the latter rounds of the annual selection process.

Zsa Zsa, a parrot from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary, will do the honors, the Bucs announced Monday on their website. Caretaker Stephanie Dripps will be on hand, presumably to prevent Zsa Zsa from recommending the wrong player or a repeat of the James Paxton-versus-bald eagle mishap.

The 2018 NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place from 7 p.m. ET on Friday, with round 4 starting at noon ET on Saturday.