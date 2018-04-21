Did Browns GM Reveal Team’s Plan For No. 1 Pick In 2018 NFL Draft?

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

All eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns next Thursday when the 2018 NFL Drafts gets underway in Dallas.

While there have been varying rumors about who the Browns will select with the No. 1 overall pick, general manager John Dorsey’s latest comments might have hinted at which direction Cleveland is going.

“You all laugh at me when I say it, but I think hand size is important,” Dorsey said Thursday, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “With that being said, hand size in November and December, when it’s snowing, raining, it’s getting muddy. We all know the elements in Cleveland are going to play a role.”

If you choose to read into Dorsey’s note about hand size, Josh Allen topped the charts at February’s Scouting Combine. As Cabot pointed out, the Wyoming product was the only quarterback prospect in this year’s class to measure at 10-plus inch hands.

Allen recently has become the projected No. 1 pick after USC signal-caller Sam Darnold topped most mock drafts over the past few months. It’s also worth noting the Browns own the No. 4 overall selection as well, and signs point to Cleveland targeting Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with its second pick.