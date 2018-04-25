Kyle Van Noy Has Perfect Reaction To Rob Gronkowski’s Return Announcement

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

At long last, the Rob Gronkowski saga is over.

Gronkowski has had the football world waiting on bated breath after he wouldn’t commit to playing in the 2018 NFL season following Super Bowl LII. Well, the star tight end finally provided clarity on the situation Tuesday, when he announced he’d be playing for the New England Patriots in the upcoming campaign.

The two-plus months between New England’s Super Bowl loss and Gronk’s eventual announcement were filled with rumors and reports about what was going on in Gronk’s head, as well as the Patriots organization. Now that No. 87 officially is back in the fold, one of his teammates is hoping all the hoopla will die down.

Couldn’t have said it any better.

Considering Gronk’s revelation came just one day after Tom Brady’s agent noted his client’s intent to play in 2018, Patriots fans might be able to appease Van Noy and finally chill.