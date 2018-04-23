NFL Rumors: Bills Unlikely To Trade With Giants For No. 2 Overall Pick

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Buffalo Bills, like many other teams, are in need of a franchise quarterback and they could fill that void during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Buffalo owns the No. 12 and No. 21 overall picks, as well as two second-round picks, and is perfectly situated to move up in the first round to draft one of the top quarterbacks.

The Giants own the No. 2 pick in the draft, and have no apparent need for a young QB, and would appear to be an ideal trade partner for the Bills, as New York could swing a deal to move down and collect assets.

But that’s apparently not in the cards.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that it is unlikely that the Bills and Giants will make a draft-day deal for the No. 2 pick.

“From what I understand, it’s not going to be one of those things where they just sell out and (trade) all the way to No. 2 with the Giants,” Rapoport said. “I would be at this moment surprised if that happens.”

Rapoport noted that if a quarterback the Bills like falls into the five-six range then the Bills will pull the trigger and move up.

And Mike Kils of 9News in Denver reported Sunday that the Bills have checked in with the Denver Broncos regarding the No. 5 overall pick.

With up to five quarterbacks expected to be taken in Thursday’s first round, Buffalo should have plenty of opportunities to move up and secure its future signal-caller if they feel the price is right.